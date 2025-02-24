UK Police Department investigating reported on-campus sexual assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Police Department said on Monday that it is investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred on campus on Feb. 18 inside a residence hall.

A release from the department says they received the report on Saturday, and the incident reportedly happened in the suspect's room. The two suspects are known to the victim, UK police say.

UK police say they are actively investigating the incident, and campus units are working with those involved to provide resources and support.

Victims of sexual assault who need help are urged to call the UK Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 859-257-8573. Incidents of harassment or sexual assault can be reported to the Title IX Coordinator at 859-257-8972 or their website.