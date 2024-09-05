UK Police Department investigation report of sexual assault, strangulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Police Department is investigating an incident involving a sexual assault that reportedly occurred at an on-campus residence hall, according to a release.

The release states that the UK Police Department got a report of strangulation that happened on campus. The incident reportedly took place in the victim's room inside of an on-campus residence hall.

UK police say that a sexual assault was also reported and that both the victim and the suspect are students at the University.