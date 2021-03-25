Police: Suspect arrested at UK Hospital had 7 guns, 4 explosives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The armed suspect arrested outside of the University of Kentucky Hospital emergency room Thursday will appear in court Friday.

Police said 44-year-old Bryan Carroll, of Versailles, faces 14 charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Carroll was arrested wearing body armor and had two handguns in his waistband. Three more handguns were found in his car. Police said two long-barrel and a large amount of ammunition were also found in his vehicle, along with four homemade explosives.

UK police Chief Joe Monroe said the department was tipped off by another agency that Carroll was headed to the hospital to visit a family member and could be "armed and dangerous."

Fayette County Detention Center

Monroe said police found Carroll as he was leaving the hospital and took him into custody immediately.

FBI in Louisville are responding to the scene of what they are calling a “situation” at UK Chandler Medical Center. There is a massive police and fire response. People are dressed in bomb suits @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/2AQyB6wFvC — Jacqueline Nie (@JacquelineMNie) March 25, 2021

FBI and ATF agents were at the scene assisting local law enforcement with the investigation. Multiple EMS and firefighters were also on-scene, as well as personnel dressed in bomb suits and a bomb disposal robot.

Officers also searched Carroll's home Thursday on Aberdeen Road in Versailles.

Officers in tactical gear are on scene here on Aberdeen Road in Versailles. According to court records, Bryan Carroll, the man arrested at UK Hospital earlier today, lives here. pic.twitter.com/FU4W3Ed202 — Katherine Collins (@KCollinsWLEX) March 25, 2021

No one was injured. Monroe said no one was in danger at any time.

Carroll is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and fleeing from police. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.