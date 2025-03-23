UK police increase security after threats of multi-city attacks on hospitals, UK HealthCare email says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 obtained an email from UK HealthCare sent to employees that announced that the UK Police Department is increasing security as a "precautionary measure" following an alert from the American Hospital Association and Health-ISAC about a social media post making threats about a multi-city terrorist attack on hospitals.

The email states there is no credible threat to the UK campus at this time, and officials are actively working with federal authorities to monitor the situation closely.

According to the release, the observed post claimed the terrorist group ISIS-K (Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province) is "actively planning simultaneous attacks on hospitals in the coming weeks" and says that the primary targets are in mid-tier cities with low-security facilities.

The situation is also being monitored by the American Hospital Association and Health-ISAC, as well as the FBI. The American Hospital Association and Health-ISAC emphasized that they are sharing the alert as a precaution and are also recommending that hospitals heighten staff awareness of the threat, the email reads.

The email also says, "At UK and UK HealthCare, UK police and emergency management officials routinely conduct threat assessments and remain vigilant in monitoring suspicious activity."

People are urged to contact the UK Police Department at 859-257-8573 to report any tips. In the event of an emergency, you are asked to call 911.