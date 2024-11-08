UK Police increasing security measures around North Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Police Department is increasing safety and security on the north side of campus. Adding an unspecified number of officers during late night and early morning hours, beginning this weekend, is a response to recent incidents around the campus.

"We're taking a more aggressive approach than we ever have," Joe Monroe, UK chief of police said.

Lexington Police say they responded to South Upper Street at 1 a.m. Sunday near Avenue of Champions after gunfire in the area. No injuries were reported but several vehicles were hit and a post on X from UK said the shooting took place off campus at Raising Cane's.

The shooting caused an emergency alert for UK.

"Those shots hit Cornerstone Garage, where our students study, as well as they hang out late at night," Monroe said.

UKPD will increase the number of officers patrolling North Campus Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., adding temporary lighting at Winslow and Upper Streets, and limiting access to certain garages, one being The Cornerstone.

"That is located at Limestone and Upper and then we will also be limiting access to the Good Samaritan hospital garage, as well," Monroe said.

The Good Samaritan Hospital Garage at night has been an area of concern for UK Police, according to Monroe. Historically, his department has assessed criminal activity over a 12-month period.

"Limestone Quarter has been an issue for a lot of activity in the recent 12 to 18 months and so that's one of the reasons why we are really starting to step it up," Monroe said.

Ramping up security like this is nothing new for UK Police. They've done it before in different capacities, but Monroe is sending this message after multiple shootings have been reported near UK this semester.

"This is not going to be tolerated around our campus or on our campus," Monroe said.

UK Police are also looking into a lighting assessment around the North Campus. That will be to install permanent lighting, cameras and blue emergency towers.