UK Police urge fans to prepare for heat, traffic changes ahead of Wildcats' season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — With Kentucky football set to kick off its season at Kroger Field Saturday, University of Kentucky Police are urging fans to plan ahead, stay hydrated and be prepared for changes around campus.

University officials held a news conference Friday to discuss game day safety and highlight campus safety improvements made ahead of the fall semester and football season.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said the university is expecting large crowds and wants fans to be aware of construction-related traffic impacts and potentially dangerous heat conditions.

"We want game day to be a safe and fun positive experience," Monroe said. "We want to promote that fan experience, but to do that, it requires cooperation and some responsibility."

One of the biggest concerns this weekend is the weather. The heat index is expected to approach 100 degrees, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for fans spending hours outdoors before and during the game.

Monroe encouraged attendees to begin hydrating before arriving on campus and to continue drinking water throughout the day.

"We encourage everybody to think about that, drink plenty of water," Monroe said. "We know there's going to be tailgating. We know what comes with tailgating, but substitute some water in there as well."

To help fans stay cool, officials said spectators will be allowed to bring one unopened bottle of water into Kroger Field, provided it is less than one liter in size. Water refill stations will also be available throughout the stadium concourses.

UK Police are also reminding fans to watch for signs of heat illness, including dizziness, confusion and lightheadedness, and to seek help immediately if someone appears to be struggling.

In addition to the heat, officials are warning of traffic and pedestrian changes near Kroger Field because of ongoing construction projects around campus.

Monroe identified the University Drive and Cooper Drive area as a location where both vehicle and pedestrian traffic patterns have changed.

"There’s a lot of changes with the traffic flow on University as well as that intersection now has impacted the sidewalk," Monroe said. "So that could cause a lot of problems. So we want everybody to be aware of that and plan accordingly."

Officials are encouraging fans to review parking and transportation information before arriving, allow extra travel time and follow directions from traffic officers.

The university says additional personnel and safety measures will be in place to help manage crowds and traffic.

Ahead of the football season, UK also highlighted several campus safety investments, including a new North Campus police precinct, upgraded LED lighting and expanded technology designed to improve situational awareness and emergency response capabilities.

Monroe emphasized that safety is a shared responsibility.

"UK Police, Lexington Police, we can't be everywhere to protect you," he said. "You have to take some type of ownership and responsibility in your own personal safety."

Officials are also encouraging students, employees and visitors to download the university's SafeZone app and sign up for UK Alert emergency notifications.

The Wildcats host their first home game of the season Saturday at Kroger Field. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, stay hydrated and be patient as they navigate the changes around campus.