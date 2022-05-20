UK researchers explain the tick surveillance program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're entering the prime time of the year when you might find ticks on yourself or your pets.

Scientists at the University of Kentucky say they're getting hundreds of ticks in the mail as part of their surveillance program.

The issue is though, researchers want to get something straight. If you are concerned about tick exposure to yourself, the best thing you can do is reach out to your doctor.

"We are scientists, entomologists, not medical doctors," said Reddy Palli, the state entomologist.

Palli is also the chair of the entomology department at UK. He says as part of the program, they've received hundreds of ticks in the mail.

"We are not in the business of diagnosing diseases," said Palli. "All we are trying to do is find out what kind of ticks are present in Kentucky."

The surveillance program will only accept ticks from Kentucky.

"We have been getting hundreds and hundreds of envelopes with ticks from all over the country," he said.