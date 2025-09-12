UK sets enrollment record with nearly 39,000 students in Fall 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky’s Fall 2025 enrollment has reached a record 38,719 students, up from 35,951 last year, President Eli Capilouto told the Board of Trustees Friday.

First-time, first-year enrollment stands at 7,012, with more than 4,000 of those students from Kentucky, a first for the university. Nearly 1,900 are first-generation students, or about 27% of the incoming class.

UK’s student body now represents all 120 Kentucky counties, all 50 U.S. states and more than 100 countries. Nearly 8,100 students reside on campus, with that number expected to increase next year when a new residence hall opens, according to a university release.

The university is also setting records in graduation rates, with both five and six-year rates nearing 72%. Enrollment in health care colleges has grown to more than 7,600 students, part of UK’s mission to help address Kentucky’s health care workforce shortage.

“This is a testament to the growing reputation of this university and the power of our promise to do and be more for the state we were created to serve,” Capilouto said.

