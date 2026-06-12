UK student, heart transplant recipient Riley Speck recognized for organ donor awareness advocacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Riley Speck was only 18 months old when a heart transplant saved his life. More than two decades later, he's using that experience to champion organ donation awareness.

"I'm just like very thankful to be given the opportunity to live a normal life," Speck said.

As a rising junior at the University of Kentucky, Speck reflects on his time competing in the Transplant Games of America as a turning point.

"That is directly correlated with Donate Life, and it gave me athletic confidence," said Speck.

Speck was among 20 Donate Life scholarship recipients recognized by Kentucky's Circuit Court Clerks last May for his work advocating for donation awareness. He has described his commitment to the cause as a true expression of humility, detailing why organ donation matters through school-wide awareness campaigns and classroom presentations.

"Everyone should be aware of it and understand the implications of it and what families go through," Speck said.

Speck said awareness of organ donation remains at the heart of his mission.

"Awareness is super important, and the more people understand what Donate Life is and what it stands for and the hope... it's extremely profound," he said.

Speck's message, distilled to its simplest form:

"Appreciate life," he said.

Since 1992, the Donate Life Kentucky Scholarship Program has been running in partnership with Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks. The clerks launched a $1 donation program at driver's license counters. Speck received a $1,000 award through a statewide program honoring student advocates.