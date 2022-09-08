UK student shot at house party near campus, two people arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Police have arrested two people in connection with a Wednesday night shooting near campus.

UK officials say a party was being held at a home on University Avenue just before midnight Wednesday. It's reported that two people who were not invited to the party arrived and a fight began.

UK Police say one female student was shot in the leg. She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. UK officials say ten other students were injured from shrapnel and debris.

All injured students were taken to UK Hospital.

Lexington Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident. Officials say they are not UK students.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.