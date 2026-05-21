UK student's graduation speech goes viral for praising Kentucky kindness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Mostafa Mubarak came to the United States from Egypt at 17 years old knowing very little English. Four years later, he graduated from the University of Kentucky with three Bachelor of Science degrees in computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering.

Earlier this month, he delivered a commencement address that went viral across social media.

Mubarak, now 21, said the college application process in the U.S. was unlike anything he knew growing up.

"Back home we don't have the culture that's here where you apply six months before graduation and stuff. Back home we apply once we get our certificate. We apply once we have our high school certificate for colleges," Mubarak said.

He said his decision to pursue engineering in the U.S. was driven by opportunity he could not find at home.

"Back home doesn't have Microsoft, it doesn't have Apple, it doesn't have Tesla. It doesn't have all the stuff. So I wanted to establish myself. I wanted to come to the U.S. because engineering and technology. The U.S. is the way to go," Mubarak said.

In his graduation speech to the Class of 2026, Mubarak spoke about the kindness and compassion he encountered , something he said he never expected. The video drew widespread attention online.

"There's something about the people here," he said during his speech. "A kind of instinctive generosity that doesn't need context."

Among the moments of generosity he described was a stranger who stopped to help him when his car's radiator exploded on the side of the road.

"Bought a new serpentine belt. Got me all the tools I will need to put back together a serpentine belt. Got me some stuff to stop the leaks…got me coolant so I can fill it back up," Mubarak said.

He also drew laughs from the crowd with a piece of parting advice.

"If I could leave the class of 2026 with one piece of advice it would be this. Do not buy a 2006 Mercedes SLK," Mubarak said.

From forming lifelong friendships to being taken in by an American family, Mubarak said he plans to keep sharing his story about Kentucky and the University of Kentucky.

"Thank you. Just thank you for being amazing and that's a message for Kentuckians here. And a message for people back home that people here are really amazing. It's nothing like we think usually," Mubarak said.

Mubarak is now working toward obtaining a work authorization card in the U.S. so he can start his own company, with plans to eventually open a branch in the Middle East.

Find Mubarak's business here, and his Youtube here.

