UK students support Eastern Kentucky flood victims through donations and cleanup efforts

(LEX 18) — Students on the University of Kentucky campus have come together this week to collect donations for victims of recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky, with some even making a trip to Hazard to assist with cleanup efforts. One of the organizers, Haley Simpkins, who grew up in Pike County, expressed the significance of giving back to the community that shaped her childhood.

"My hometown was pretty much in the epicenter of all the devastating destruction," Haley shared. The impact of the flooding struck a personal chord, as she recalled visiting familiar places submerged in water. "I saw all the places I went to as a little kid completely underwater—whether that’s the Walmart I used to go to with my mom and dad and grandparents or the grade school that I went to," she said.

Now serving as the Communications Officer for the UK College of Design, Haley partnered with her friend Kassidy Stumbo to launch a donation drive for those affected by the floods. "Growing up in Eastern Kentucky, I was surrounded by kindness and learning. You give your shirt off your back if somebody needs it, and to see that people are willing to do that for them as well warms my heart," she remarked.

Through collaboration with students and organizations across campus, they have successfully collected both items and monetary donations, raising over $12,000 thus far. This funding will be used to purchase supplies in bulk for those impacted. "I know that I can do more good here right now because all the stores back home are closed; there is no way to really purchase anything. Having access to the supplies that they need and being able to get that transported back home can do a bigger good," Haley explained.

Additionally, a group of students from the College of Design traveled to Hazard on Friday to participate in cleanup efforts. Their involvement provided an opportunity to witness the resilience of the community firsthand. "The students felt encouraged; they were just there walking through these businesses and seeing how resilient they were. To see these places face so much destruction again, they felt like they could help and wanted to contribute in any way they could," she said.

In times of devastation, the efforts to support one another shine through, bringing people together. "I’m just really thankful to be surrounded by people who support these initiatives and have kind hearts. It gives me hope in the world," Haley concluded.

The collaborative efforts of UK students exemplify the power of community and compassion in times of need, demonstrating that collective action can make a significant difference.

To contribute to the ongoing relief efforts for Eastern Kentucky flood victims, visit https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2274367828393984319&created=1739754391.571125