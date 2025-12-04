UK volleyball team prepares for NCAA tournament first round against Wofford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky sports fans have plenty to cheer about as the Wildcats volleyball team gets ready to face Wofford in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday at 7 p.m. at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Coach Craig Skinner has gone to new heights to encourage attendance. Even Lexington Mayor Linda Gordon issued a declaration encouraging fans to support the Cats tonight.

The excitement is building among students as well.

"I will for sure be watching and if they advance further, I would be happy to go because they do get to play at Memorial all the way through the Final Four if they get to make it so I think that's very exciting. Go Cats," said Nate Upthank, a UK sophomore.

For fans looking for pre-game activities, the UK Alumni Association is hosting a block party at the King Alumni Building from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

"Well, the mascot's gonna come by, so we're excited to see Wildcat and also have a face painter coming. We'll have a hot chocolate bar, so that should be fun. We'll have music, some giveaways, and just a fun time to mix and mingle ahead of the match," said Jill Smith, UK Alumni Association director.

The tournament setup gives UK a significant home-court advantage, as they can play at Memorial Coliseum all the way through the Final Four if they continue advancing.