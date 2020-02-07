UK women's basketball team pays tribute for Black History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The UK women's basketball team took on Alabama at Memorial Coliseum Thursday night, and during the game, they paid tribute to February's Black History Month.

They did so by wearing special warm-up shirts that say "Adamstown" across the front.

Adamstown was an African-American community in Lexington, and in the 1880's it was home to about 65 black families. But in 1949 that neighborhood was removed to build UK's Memorial Coliseum.

Today it is home to the UK women's basketball team, but its past was remembered tonight, as the woman proudly wore the word "Adamstown" across their warm-ups.

"We take the responsibility in following that path those people paved, they paved the way for us we are so thankful for them. We are thankful for everything they have done to put us in the position we are. And we take it to our chins, it is our responsibility to keep pushing forward. I think all of us have a strong connection with this month, and these shirts, and the names across the front of them," said UK wildcat basketball player Jaida Roper.