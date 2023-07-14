Ukrainian woman calling on Kentuckians to help sponsor refugees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tetiana Soloshchuk has called Lexington home for roughly a year, moving her family out of Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded.

To say her experience in the Bluegrass has been pleasant would be an understatement.

“I’m absolutely happy with just everything that has been happening so far, not only the community that has sponsored me but also the neighbors, the American families that have been tremendous help and support the time I have been here,” Soloshchuk said.

Soloshchuk was able to get her and family on a flight to Mexico to cross the U.S. border on foot.

Today, more than 500 days since the war began, watching from afar is a jarring and painful scene for the Ukrainian native.

“Bombing every single day. Tons of people dying. From history I don’t know of anytime not counting World War I and II of a barbaric war like this,” Soloshchuk said.

“There are many people that are still trying to get here, they need to get here but they don’t have proper documentation and most importantly the sponsors.”

Tetiana got out of Ukraine thanks to a sponsor in Lexington that has helped several other people get out of the war torn country, through a program now know at United for Ukraine.

The initiative is being used to connect refugees with Americans that are willing to help them get a fresh start.

“They fill all the paper work down in Ukraine and then the sponsors fill their side out here on government websites. Then it’s about a month give or take and the family is here,” Soloshchuk said.

On top of advocating for the sponsor program, Soloshchuk also started her own nonprofit organization called With Ukraine in Heart to assist Ukrainians once they get stateside.

Helping people who may have been doctors or lawyers in their old lives get the resources they need for the life they deserve away from the war.

I’m creating a list and basically trying to get the word out to the people as we are doing right now. If someone is willing to sponsor a family we would be very grateful,” Soloshchuk said.

If you want to learn more about the United for Ukraine initiative or Tetiana’s With Ukraine in Heart efforts, reach out to soloshchuktetiana@gmail.com.