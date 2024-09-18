UK's College of Health Sciences remembers Madison Becknell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison Becknell's friends say she was bright. Her best friend, Rachel Grigg, says, “Madison was truly like a ray of sunshine. She was like the color yellow, I would say. Always happy, always fun."

Madison was in the clinical leadership and management program at the University of Kentucky's College of Health Sciences. Sadly, she passed away this past February. She was involved in a car accident and was just 21 years old. Madison’s friends on campus want people to remember who she was.

Madison’s Alpha Gamma Delta sorority sister, Gabrielle Dilemme, says, “I think one thing about being a part of the University of Kentucky is really just open arms. You know welcoming any type of person and I think Madison really embodied that."

Rachel grew up with her. They both came to UK wanting to pursue work that would help others.

She says, "She loved holistic medicine, she loved helping people, so she would really love the opportunity for other people to be helped in that way."

Madison's dream is continuing to live on and will help students who have a similar passion. After she passed, her family started a scholarship through the school. She was extremely active on campus -- through her sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta, going to games and helping manage this college's social media.

Ryan Clark, UK’s College of Health Sciences communications director, says, "Madison served in that role for me and taught me a lot and was able to really tell the story of what it's like to be a super involved student."

This scholarship is a continuation of her passion for others -- a passion that a scholarship recipient would share. In a statement, her family says:

Once Madison started down the College of Health Sciences Clinical Leadership Management path, there was no looking back. She really felt like she could make a difference and she was just so excited. She felt like it was her passion to improve people’s health and be part of their care in some way.

As her parents we have seen a lot of individuals that want to go to college, want to be part of healthcare and be part of improving the health and lives of others, so we want to be able to help them on their journey in honor of Madison. Our goal is to help students who have the same drive and passion for healthcare that she did.

It’s heartwarming to watch the University of Kentucky students and faculty and our families’ friends come together to help support the scholarship. It shows how large of an impact Madison had on her community. It’s especially touching to see Madison’s sisters in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority play a role and raise awareness for the scholarship. Being a member of AGD was one of Madison’s favorite parts of her time at UK.

Ryan says, "Now in her memory we'll have a scholarship that helps solve some problems for some people and then enables those folks to be able to continue their healthcare journeys and help others."

The scholarship is only part of this memorial campaign. Madison's family and friends also want people involved to volunteer and show acts of kindness to others. They believe it honors her impact.

Gabrielle says, "It's important to carry that light and carry that kindness and that warmth and to focus on that because it is such an important traumatic loss. So, to be able to focus on the impact that she had on people and to carry that through is really important."

More information about the scholarship, donations, and volunteering ideas can be found by clicking here.

