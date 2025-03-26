UK’s NCAA Championship quest turns up the heat for local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the University of Kentucky Wildcats aim for their ninth NCAA championship, excitement builds for their Friday night matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers in Indianapolis. The Wildcats, a No. 3 seed in the tournament, face off against the No. 2 seed from the Midwest Region.

Local businesses anticipate a surge in customers as the Big Blue Nation gears up for another tournament weekend. Restaurants and bars across the area are already preparing for a busy night, looking to capitalize on the fervor surrounding the Wildcats’ postseason performance.

The Cellar, located off Tates Creek Road, is electric on game day. Server Logan Carpenter, a devoted UK fan, describes the vibe: “It is a sea of blue like you were at the game. The intensity and passion of the UK fan base is incredible.”

Carpenter, who has been a regular at The Cellar since childhood, notes that there’s no such thing as an empty seat on game days.

“This place comes alive for UK games. There’s nothing else like it,” he said.

For small business owners like Casey McCord, the Wildcats’ success translates into more than just fan enthusiasm—it also boosts sales.

“The customer base here is fantastic,” McCord said.

He emphasized that fans flock to The Cellar during tournament time, eager to spend money and enjoy the camaraderie of watching their team play.

McCord, a part-owner of the establishment, recalls how long it has been since such energy filled the building. Reflecting on the Wildcats' last six years of ups and downs, he hopes to keep the momentum going this Friday. Planned activities include outdoor TVs, food, and drink specials, all aimed at creating a memorable atmosphere for fans.

“There’s a mix of excitement and stress,” McCord said. “We want them to keep winning—not just as fans, but as business owners. Once the tournament ends, the excitement tends to fade, and there’s no telling when that feeling will return to the Bluegrass.”

For now, fans like Carpenter are simply focused on enjoying the thrill of UK basketball.

“It’s been so great just being able to actually enjoy UK basketball again,” he added.

As the Wildcats continue their quest for another championship, local businesses are primed to make the most of the postseason excitement.