UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging celebrates 40 years of continuous funding from NIA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging is celebrating a major milestone — 40 years of continuous funding from the National Institutes on Aging.

The dementia research and care facility is one of only nine centers in the nation to maintain that funding status for four decades. At a celebration Tuesday morning, the center's associate director highlighted the groundbreaking work that has earned this recognition.

"Kentucky is the answer to the trivia question of the place in the country that has the most people involved in clinical trials," Dr. Peter Nelson said. "That means that we don't know what drug is going to work, but we know that whatever drug that works is going to be given to people in our cohort before any other place in the world."

The Sanders-Brown Center has just applied for its next round of federal funding, and officials are confident that application will be approved.