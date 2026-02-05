'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear disappointed with Lexington snow response after 9-day school closure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he is disappointed with Lexington's response to recent winter weather events and offered state assistance to help the city improve its snow and ice removal operations.

Speaking at his weekly Team Kentucky press conference, Beshear criticized the city's handling of two consecutive winter storms that have left Fayette County students out of school for nine consecutive days.

"I think we're all disappointed by the city's response to this ice and snow event," Beshear said. "This is the second one in a row that we should have seen better results, and I think the mayor has said that and has taken responsibility."

The governor said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet trucks will return to Lexington to help speed up road clearing efforts. He noted that state crews initially offered assistance but were told their help wasn't needed for a period of time.

"After two times like this where it's taken them longer than similar or even smaller cities to get their roads clean, we simply have to do better," Beshear said.

Beshear said he has not yet spoken directly with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton about the situation, but the state transportation cabinet is communicating directly with the city's road crews.

The governor highlighted the contrast between state-maintained roads and city streets, noting that interstates and state roads were cleared within about two days. He attributed part of the success to pre-treatment measures that Lexington apparently did not implement.

"The condition of the roads in Lexington are unacceptable," Beshear said. "They need to be better, but we want to work constructively with Lexington that from everything I'm hearing, wants to do better, but it can't take a third event to get there."

The state has offered to provide guidance to help update and change Lexington's snow and ice removal plan going forward.