Unemployment aid available for Kentucky workers impacted by tornadoes

Associated Press
Devastating images from Arkansas, western Kentucky, Missouri, southern Illinois and Tennessee show the devastation left behind by a series of tornadoes that blew through the region on Friday. As of Monday morning, officials have confirmed that at least 78 people in those states are dead, and dozens more are still missing.<br/>
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 8:03 AM, Dec 21, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians who became unemployed in 14 Kentucky counties due to severe storms and tornadoes on Dec. 10 are eligible for disaster unemployment assistance.

He says farmers and those who are self-employed and had work interrupted are also eligible.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 18.

In order to qualify for benefits, claimants must show that their employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance benefits.

