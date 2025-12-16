Unexpected death of central Kentucky woman prompts community fundraising effort

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Central Kentucky mother is working to raise money for her daughter's funeral after the woman died unexpectedly while visiting a friend in Pennsylvania last week.

Ashley Lowery McCoy's mother, Paula Carrier, said the community has stepped up during her time of shock, raising around $5,000 for funeral arrangements in just four days.

"She'll look down on all of us, and she'll be smiling. She'll say, 'Hey, they actually love me,'" Carrier said. "She'd be proud of everybody for stepping up. She'd see that she mattered."

McCoy had recently left a sober living program about a month ago after battling drug addiction, according to her mother. At the same time, McCoy managed to leave an abusive relationship.

"My daughter's seen me get clean. She wanted to get clean, and she did it," Carrier said. "She would tell you, 'Mom, you should be proud of me because I'm doing good,'" Carrier said.

McCoy's pastor said she had recently given herself to God before leaving for her trip to Pennsylvania.

"You could tell that she was broken and she wants a change in life," Senior Pastor at the Revival Hope Tabernacle church, Walter Rhodus said.

"She left this world and I mean she gets to spend eternity in heaven. That's priceless. I mean, absolutely priceless," the pastor said.

With Ashley's funeral scheduled for December 19, the family is still $2,000 short of covering the costs. They have set up several donation locations in Jessamine County and Madison County.

LEX 18

LEX 18

"No mom should have to do that. If I don't get it, I don't know what I want to do, I'll sell everything I've got," Carrier said. "If I could, I'd ride back here with her. I would take my child's place."

