Unique Lexington loft in historic tobacco warehouse goes up for sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A condo that just hit the market in Lexington, is gaining a lot of attention online, not only for it's unique features, but also for it's history.

The Lorillard Processing Plant, which dates back to the 1940s, processed millions of pounds of locally grown tobacco. It has since been turned into a mixed-use community, including 43 residential units and 1 commercial office.

One loft that recently hit the market, has caught the eye of thousands.

The 4500 square foot space comes with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a basketball court and slide. It also has pieces of the warehouse's history through out.

Gwen Riley is the current owner of the space.

"It was an old tobacco processing warehouse and then it was turned into lofts, about 20 years ago," said Riley. "It's all of that you still see through out the whole building, which is really neat because you want to keep that original character and my favorite is seeing all the no smoking signs."

Riley believes it's a space that lends itself to creativity

"Lexington is such a cool city, but it does not have a lot of spaces that lends itself to what we have been able to do here. It's just an incredible space, it's cared for, it's loved, and it's just unique," Riley said. cap

The loft is currently up for sale. You can check it out at https://www.flexmls.com/share/BF5Hd/201-Price-Rd-127,-Lexington,-KY-40511

