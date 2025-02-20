United Cajun Navy assisting with flood relief efforts in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — The United Cajun Navy is in Kentucky assisting with flood relief efforts, according to a post from the organization on social media.

The post says that the UCN is "out in numbers" in and around Pikeville working with state police to reach people who are in need of help after recent flooding devastated the many areas around the state.

"Very proud of our UCN team, volunteers, and donors for making good things happen during tuff times," the post reads.

You can learn more by visiting UnitedCajunNavy.org.

