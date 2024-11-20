United Way of the Bluegrass continues to address urgent issues in the community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For over 100 years, United Way of the Bluegrass has worked to address urgent issues in the community. Key areas of focus include financial stability, community service, and education.

"You have to take that time to get out their to support your neighbor because you never know when you could need that help or support," Caleb Robinson said.

As Vice President of Resource and Development, Robinson stresses the goal of United Way of the Bluegrass.

"It's to make it a more equitable and profitable agency partner within the community to support the people of this community and their needs."

Personalized needs assessments from WayPoint Centers feature financial literacy courses, interview tips, and resume writing.

Their 2-1-1 Program, a 24-hour service, connects people to resources like food, housing, healthcare, and legal aid.

It includes volunteer income tax assistance, allowing you to get your taxes done free of charge if you make under $63,000 per year.

"They can know how much they're getting back and they don't have to worry about spending out money on top of that to get their taxes done, so they keep more money in their pocket to support themselves and their family especially going on during this holiday season," Robinson noted.

This holiday season, their Sweet Dreams Project works with family resource coordinators Dec. 4-13 supporting 2,000 students annually in elementary schools across 10 counties.

Kids across the Bluegrass get snacks, a toothbrush, toothpaste, a new book, and new pajamas.

A donation of $800 would support an entire school. Giving $20 alone supports the bag that goes with pajamas...hygiene kits, and food items.

"At the end of the school year, they have a pajama day and what's more fun than coming to school in your pajamas watching movies with your friends," Robinson added.

Through this work of giving back, Robinson is motivated to represent the entire community.

"If one part of our community is hurting we're all hurting," Robinson said.

United Way of the Bluegrass is preparing for "Giving Tuesday" on Dec. 3.

You can donate with a text to GTUWBG24 to 50155.

