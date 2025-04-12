United We Shop vendor fair brings community together for third year

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — For its third year, United We Shop held its vendor fair in Georgetown on Saturday, bringing together 40 local vendors selling food, jewelry, clothing, and coffee.

"I think it's awesome. Georgetown is a big community, so definitely having a lot of Georgetown vendors here has drawn in a lot of traffic and everybody knows everybody," said one attendee.

The event took place at United Events, a venue that has evolved over the years, according to owner Brian Harris.

"It's been a big journey. We originally started off with United Talent which is our performing arts, cheer tumbling business. It's been going for seven years. About five years ago, we renovated this space for events for our performances. And now we're offering all type of events from wedding receptions to vendor fairs. Just a community venue that people can utilize for their activities and events," Harris explained.

The University of Kentucky's Department of Integrated Strategic Communication partnered with United Events for the fair. The collaboration not only highlighted small businesses across the Bluegrass but also provided valuable experience for students.

"I wanted to give them an opportunity to have hands-on experience. They learn in a classroom all year long. And it's nice for them to get out in the community and have hands-on experience with real business concepts and just vendors and other small businesses," Harris said.

Hannah Davis, one of the students involved, shared her experience: "I have learned so much. Event management has been on top of my favorite things to do. Specifically, his time management it's kept us on track very well throughout the semester. Especially balancing other classes on top of his."

The partnership has been mutually beneficial, with Harris noting, "These students, I'm telling you man, they've put their heart and soul into this project so they've kind of motivated me. It's nice to be with a younger crowd that can kind of motivate you and keep you growing."

Organizers say if you'd like to be part of next year's event, you'll need to sign up sooner rather than later. For more information, visit lex18.com.

