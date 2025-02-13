University of Cumberlands hosting Caitlin Clark for annual leadership event

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of the Cumberlands announced on Thursday they will be hosting women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark for their annual Leadership Event on March 25.

The 23-year-old prodigy, Clark, will be the featured speaker at the Excellence in Leadership Series event and is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are free to the public but are offered on a limited first-come-first-serve basis. Tickets can be reserved starting March 4. The link to reservetickets can be found here.

Dr. Larry Cockrum said, “Clark is uniquely positioned to resonate with our students, as she is close in age to many of them and not too far removed from her own college experience.” Dr. Cockrum adds, “Clark holds several impressive titles but has stuck close to her roots, using her platform to empower and uplift young athletes. The Cumberlands community will learn much from her exceptional career and dedication to leadership.”

Clark, who hopes to increase her impact on young people, created The Caitlin Clark Foundation which strives to "uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sports – three pillars of her success," a release from the University states.

The University also provided some of Clark's most notable achievements:

