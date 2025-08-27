University of Kentucky pediatric neurosurgeon: A journey home to serve Kentucky children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The director of pediatric neurosurgery at the University of Kentucky is capturing national attention not only for her exceptional surgical skills, but for her deep Kentucky roots and unique approach to patient care.

Dr. Randaline Barnett has broken the traditional mold of neurosurgeons, trading sterile white coats for sparkly boots that have become her trademark with young patients.

"It makes it not so scary for the kids, it gives them something else to focus on, they see my sparkly boots and that is usually the first thing they will comment on," Barnett said.

From her collection of patient-gifted bracelets to her colorful footwear, Barnett has redefined what it means to be a pediatric neurosurgeon. But her patients know her best for something even more meaningful.

"The hugs. The hugs most definitely. She never lets you leave without a hug or when you walk in, she always gives you a hug," said Lacey Spencer, one of Barnett's patients.

"She gives hugs all the time," added Adi Pike, another young patient.

Barnett's path to becoming Kentucky's leading pediatric neurosurgeon began in childhood in Breathitt County, where her dreams of becoming a doctor took root early.

"Ever since I can remember, even going back to kindergarten, I wanted to be a doctor," Barnett said.

After medical school, Barnett left Kentucky to complete her residency at the University of North Carolina, followed by a pediatric neurosurgery fellowship at Le Bonheur Children's and St. Jude Children's Hospital. But her goal was always to return home.

"I wanted to learn everything possible that I can bring back here because I wanted our kids here in Kentucky to have the same kind of expertise that you get somewhere like St. Jude," Barnett said.

For families facing the unthinkable diagnosis of pediatric brain tumors, Barnett's compassionate approach provides comfort during the most frightening moments.

On October 10, 2024, third-grader Adi Pike was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Her mother, Jessica Pike, recalls how Barnett delivered the news with care and honesty.

"Adi Jane was just sitting there and she said Adi, you have a little dot in your head and it has to be removed and her first thing was do I have cancer?" Jessica Pike said.

Adi's father, Wesley Pike, praised Barnett's compassion throughout their journey.

"I don't know that I've ever met a more compassionate person in my life, and that was important to us," Wesley Pike said.

Lacey Spencer and her father John met Barnett after Lacey was in a car accident that revealed a mass on her brain stem. John Spencer was moved by Barnett's personal commitment to his daughter's care.

"Whenever she looks at you and says I'm gonna take care of your little girl like it's mine, that means a lot," John Spencer said.

Lacey immediately recognized Barnett's special qualities during their first meeting.

"She was very energetic. She had like a good personality. I could tell from the first time I met her that she was going to be a good doctor," Lacey Spencer said.

Barnett has gained a significant social media following by sharing glimpses of her multifaceted life, hoping to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

"I'm a mom, and I am a wife, and I am a hobby farmer, and I am very passionate about Eastern Kentucky and wanting Eastern Kentucky to grow and the entire state to grow and there are a lot of other facets to my life that I want people to see and want people to connect with," Barnett said.

Her small-town upbringing in Breathitt County shaped her values and work ethic. Barnett's parents have documented her medical aspirations from an early age, with records showing her third-grade declaration to become a doctor.

"When she was younger, she was quiet. Very quiet. You could tell that the wheels were turning in her head all the time," her parents recalled.

Barnett credits her childhood for teaching her important life lessons.

"It was awesome. I mean I felt like I had the best childhood," Barnett said. "It taught us about hard work. It taught us you know we stick together. I mean everybody up the holler, we are all friends with."

Now a mother herself, Barnett shares similar experiences with her daughter, which has brought even more compassion and understanding to her medical practice.

When asked what message she would give to her childhood self, Barnett offered words of encouragement.

"I would tell her that it is not going to be easy, this life that you are wanting to make for yourself, you are going to do it. You will make it," Barnett said.

