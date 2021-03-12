University of Kentucky plans to 'return to normal' in fall 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky announced on Friday it plans to return to normal operations beginning in the fall of 2021.

President Eli Capilouto said at that time he expects in-person class attendance, on-campus work and residential living to return to levels similar to the 2019 school year.

"Our heroes on the front lines of this pandemic worked countless hours, devoting time otherwise dedicated to loved ones to combat this unforgiving disease," Capilouto said in a release. "Our faculty and staff adjusted in admirable ways to continue fulfilling our sacred missions of education, research, service and care. Our students found new ways to learn and engage, discover and grow in an environment so different from what they anticipated when they imagined their time in college."

Throughout the planning process, Capilouto said the university will lean on its START team to ensure a safe transition and implementation of plans to return to campus operations. The START team will help to create specific measures and guideposts to monitor progress as fall approaches.

"After all, if I’ve learned anything from the past year, it’s that incredible things happen when we come together, united in a common purpose," Capilouto said.

