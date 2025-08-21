University of Kentucky Police roll out new safety measures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Police Department is implementing new tools and programs this semester following a school year that saw increased crime on campus.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said the uptick in criminal activity prompted his department to enhance campus security measures.

"It was to the point where it was alarming to me," Monroe said.

Students have noticed the change as well. Juniors Colby Wort and Sam Allum said crime wasn't an issue during their freshman year.

"There was a lot more of, like, a lot more crime stuff that happened last year," Wort said.

"There's definitely been some times where I kind of have to worry about it," Allum said. "But last year seemed to amp up."

New drone program launches

UK Police are increasing their presence through a first responder drone program, making them one of the first departments in Kentucky to implement this technology.

"What it will do is we'll be able to launch a drone remotely. It will immediately push video to our security operations center upstairs and push it to our cars and to our officers in the field," Monroe said.

The drone can reach anywhere on campus in under 90 seconds.

"We're one of the first ones in Kentucky to do it, and it's really gonna be the way we change law enforcement in our response and making sure that we keep our campus safe," Monroe said.

SafeZone app encourages student connection

The department is encouraging students to download the SafeZone app, which serves as a one-stop shop for requesting immediate assistance, submitting anonymous tips, and getting virtual escorts.

"The app I really believe will do good stuff in the dorm, specifically because a lot of times when you get in there, you're very isolated with the people you're with and the situation you're at," Allum said.

Mobile command unit addresses North Campus concerns

UK Police have installed a mobile command unit on North Campus to aid officers in an area that saw increased activity.

"Last fall, we saw a drastic increase in our activity in that North campus area," Monroe said. "It just happens to be that late night entertainment area and so we have a lot of people there."

Monroe said the department listened to feedback from the campus community.

"We've listened and we've heard what parents and students and staff have said over the last year and a lot of it is they want more visibility from police officers," Monroe said.

"We are really, really building layered approach of safety for our campus," Monroe said.

Students expressed cautious optimism about the new measures.

"Hard to know what will work and what won't, but I mean, it's good to hear that, especially last year there's been a large outcry on a student body to like pick it up really go after and it's good to hear that they're doing that stuff," Allum said.

