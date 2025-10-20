University of Kentucky police seek volunteers for campus crisis drill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Police Department is recruiting community volunteers to participate in a full-scale crisis training exercise scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20.

The exercise will provide officers and first responders in the Lexington area with an opportunity to train for high-stress, realistic emergency scenarios. UKPD is seeking volunteers to fill various roles, including victim actors, setup and takedown assistance, and food service support.

Volunteers must be available from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20. Those interested can register at go.uky.edu/crisis-exercise through Friday, Nov. 14. Registered volunteers will receive additional information via email.

The training allows first responders to conduct drills that cannot be performed while classes are in session. UKPD will collaborate with personnel from UK HealthCare, UK Public Relations and the UK Emergency Operations Center to practice coordinating responses with internal and external stakeholders during emergency situations.

Community members who volunteer will support local first responders while gaining better preparation for emergency situations themselves.

Questions about participating in the exercise can be directed to UKPD's Division of Crisis Management and Preparedness at CMP@uky.edu.

