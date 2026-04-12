University of Kentucky pre-med students host Anatomy Fashion Show to benefit local children's hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Pre-medical students from the University of Kentucky hosted their annual Anatomy Fashion Show in Lexington, bringing art and medicine together for a unique fundraiser.

The event, organized by the Phi Delta Epsilon medical fraternity, featured models walking the runway wearing elaborately painted bodysuits. The suits showed off various body systems and medical conditions from the inside out.

Pediatric patients from Golisano Children's at UK also took part as runway models.

"All of it goes 100% towards the children's hospital, specifically towards the organization that we sponsor, which is the Children's Miracle Network," an organizer said.

"It's a great opportunity just to get involved and to make some, uh, have some fun and to make some money to support, you know, whatever it is that the Children's Hospital needs," the organizer said.

In addition to the fashion show, the event featured live music, door prizes and an art gallery. Organizers say the event brings the community together for a good cause.