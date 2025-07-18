University of Kentucky removes employee from teaching duties over alleged antisemitic petition

The University of Kentucky has removed an employee from teaching responsibilities following allegations of "disturbing conduct, including an online petition calling for the destruction of a people based on national origin," according to a message to the community by University President Eli Capilouto.

Capilouto announced the decision in a campus-wide email on Friday, describing the petition as one that could "be interpreted as antisemitic in accordance with state and federal guidance."

"We condemn any call for violence and the views expressed online certainly do not represent the institution's views. They express hate," Capilouto said. "Let me be clear: the views expressed by this employee, if accurately attributed, are repugnant."

Independent Legal Review: UK has engaged with outside legal counsel to provide a neutral, third-party review and recommendation as to whether this employee’s conduct may violate federal and state guidance as well as university policies. Conduct and speech that constitutes harassment or creates a hostile environment as defined by the Supreme Court of the United States is not protected. The employee has been notified of the investigation.

That outside counsel will work with the appropriate units on campus to quickly review these issues, make findings and provide recommendations. Updated Web Policy: The institution has made sure that the petition in question is not found or hosted on any university-based sites or applications. The institution also is adopting a campus-wide policy to bar linking from university resources, such as websites, to personal websites or platforms. You can read the details of that policy here.

Capilouto emphasized that while the university protects academic freedom and the exchange of ideas, it must also foster a community where everyone feels safe. "When those values are in tension with each other, we are resolved and resolute about working quickly and thoughtfully to seek answers that protect our people while honoring our mission to advance this state in all that we do," he said.

The message states that the employee has been removed from all teaching and classroom duties pending an investigation.