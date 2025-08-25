University of Kentucky's K Lair reopens after 5-year closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of students lined up at the University of Kentucky around lunchtime on Monday to taste a special piece of campus history as the beloved K Lair dining spot officially reopened its doors.

The popular campus hangout, which first opened in 1961, has returned with a fresh look and new flavors after being closed since 2019. The reopening brought back waves of nostalgia for both current students and their parents.

"It's really interesting during move in, the number of parents that came in and said hey we gotta go to K Lair because that's where I went when I was here back in the day," said Cory Thalheimer, the UK acting co-director of auxiliary services.

The menu features modern favorites like smashburgers, chicken tenders and grilled cheese, while also bringing back classic items that defined the K Lair experience for generations of students.

"One of the items we worked to bring back is a spicy beef wrap, which is known on campus. Been around for a long time so bringing back some of that nostalgia with the menu as well," Thalheimer said.

The dining spot has had a complicated recent history. K Lair originally closed in 2013, underwent renovations and reopened in 2014, only to close again in 2019. Now, after a five-year absence, it's back to serve a new generation of Wildcats.

Students are excited to have the space back, particularly as a place to relax between classes. Original, refurbished K Lair signs hang on the walls, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.

"It's a really nice place to just sit down and chill out because you have those times in between classes where you're just like what do you do, you know," said student Tammy Le.

Zakk Moses, another student, appreciated having an alternative to the library.

"Having a nice open space where it's not necessarily required to be quiet all the time is nice because I am not built for a library," Moses said.

To celebrate the reopening, the first 300 customers received a free T-shirt commemorating the opening, and each order came with a complimentary side item or drink.