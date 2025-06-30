University-sponsored program provides essential food assistance to students in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Being a college student comes with its own set of challenges, and for some students, these challenges are compounded by basic needs such as food insecurity. The Big Blue Pantry, located on the University of Kentucky's campus, was established to assist students experiencing hardship and to provide temporary food assistance.

"We have a fridge, and milk is probably the item that goes the quickest," said Andrew Perkins, the Program Coordinator for the Big Blue Pantry.

Originally a student-run initiative launched in 2014, the Big Blue Pantry has now evolved into a university-sponsored program aimed at combating food insecurity on campus. “We believe that if we can remove the barrier of food insecurity, then students, no matter where they come from or their socioeconomic status, can succeed in their education,” Perkins explained.

The pantry has also broadened its reach through new initiatives like the food locker program. “Students can sign up and visit the William T. Young Library to access these lockers, where they can receive a bag of food,” Perkins added. He noted that 90% of the food in these bags is sourced from God's Pantry Food Bank.

God's Pantry plays a crucial role in the Big Blue Pantry's operations, supplying thousands of pounds of food each month. “I can go to God's Pantry and pick up around 1,000 to 1,200 pounds of food on a pallet, load it into my pickup truck, and bring it here to restock our shelves,” Perkins shared.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted and, in some cases, exposed the food insecurity challenges faced by college students. “We think that if students have access to not just any food, but nutritious food, then that is one less thing standing in their way of success,” Perkins noted.

The pantry is typically stocked with canned goods, “heat and eat” meals, common kitchen staples, fresh produce, and personal care items, replenished twice a week. “Having access to these supplies is a game changer for us,” Perkins remarked.

For more information about the Big Blue Pantry and the services it offers, visit Big Blue Pantry. The program continues to play a vital role in ensuring that all University of Kentucky students have the resources they need to thrive in their education.