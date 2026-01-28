UP Initiative opens warming center during dangerous freezing temperatures in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The UP Initiative in Berea has worked tirelessly to provide shelter and food to those experiencing homelessness during dangerous freezing temperatures, despite treacherous icy conditions that made travel nearly impossible.

Shelbi Poole, the UP Initiative's director, made four separate trips to the organization's drop-in center Wednesday morning, navigating solid ice on roads and in parking lots to help those in need of food and shelter.

"Our road out here is solid ice," Poole said. "Getting in and out of the parking lot was rough, I even had to stop on the road and let some people walk down because we couldn't get in the parking lot first thing this morning."

The organization faced an urgent situation Tuesday night when Poole learned that the nearly 100 people who had been staying in motels through Room in the Inn Berea since Friday would have early morning check-outs Wednesday.

"They're all gonna come in they're all going to be hungry, they're all going to need to charge up devices or warm up," Poole said.

The UP Initiative opened as a warming center to accommodate the influx of people seeking shelter. Poole emphasized this response was crucial, especially considering public transit doesn't serve the center's location.

"Especially with guests being at multiple motels throughout Berea I had to make multiple stops to try to track some people down," Poole said.

Despite the harsh conditions, community members experiencing homelessness helped clear the center's icy driveway early in the morning so the facility could operate safely.

Poole and her team committed to maintaining operations through motel partnerships until temperatures rise above freezing.

"We'll get up at seven in the morning and do this all over again and it will remain like this until the temperatures are above freezing," Poole said.

The UP Initiative is known for giving back to the Berea community. Last year, the organization served 5,000 food bags to those in need.

Another volunteer explained what it means to serve the community through UP Initiative reflecting on experiences in Portland, Oregon before moving to Berea.

"I grew up in Portland and in my younger days, I experienced some homelessness, so I know how difficult it can be to overcome the difficulties there...I feel like it's really important to stay here and do this kind of work (volunteering)" Hutchinson said.

Meanwhile, Poole notes how you can help UP now:

PayPal: Paypal.me/UPInitiative

Venmo: @UPInitiative

Text-to-Give: Text GIVE2UP to 53-555

Mail a check: 1315 Gabbardtown Rd, Berea

