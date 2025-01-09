Upcoming hiring event for new Publix Super Market in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A hiring event for the new location of Publix Super Market in Lexington will take place over three weekends into February.

According to a press release, the event will take place on Jan. 10 to 11, Jan, 24 to 25, and Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, located at 1801 Newton Pike.

Part and full-time positions are available in all departments.

Applicants should fill out an application ahead of time at apply.publix.jobs [storejobapplication.publix.com].

The store's opening date has not been announced.