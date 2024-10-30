UPS national hiring event to hire nearly 400 seasonal employees in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPS plans to hire at almost 400 seasonal employees in Lexington during the company's annual 'Brown Friday' event this weekend.

According to a press release, the company is expected to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees nationally through events starting November 1 in preparation for a short holiday shipping season.

75 percent of positions do not require an interview, with most prospective employees receiving an offer in less than ten minutes.

Individuals interested in registering for Lexington's virtual information session, scheduled for November 1, can do so here.

Those unable to attend the information session can still apply online at UPSjobs.com