Urgent call for help at Franklin County Flood Relief Center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a post on Facebook, the Franklin County Flood Relief Center is calling on volunteers, specifically those who have trucks and trailers to move furniture for flood victims.

Located on Holmes Street, the center continues to serve those in Franklin County impacted by historic flooding in April.

"There's 600 homes that were effected by this and these are our fellow Franklin County citizens, and we need to be there to help them," Mike Fitzpatrick said.

Problem is...

"We're not getting as much help," Fitzpatrick added.

A retired firefighter, Fitzpatrick is asking for help from volunteers.

"We're just limited on what we're able to do based on our volunteers," Fitzpatrick said.

Volunteer numbers are down at the center.

"School's out, people now have their children at home and they're unable to help, and then they're going on vacation, plus, people get busy," Fitzpatrick noted.

It's been busy at the warehouse where the need was addressed eight weeks ago.

"If you're proud of the piece of furniture and you want to get rid of it, we'd love to have it," Fitzpatrick said.

The center started a collection site for donated home furnishings to distribute to flood victims for their new dwelling or their home that was flooded once renovations are complete.

Hundreds of furniture items are being donated, and many have already been delivered. With that in mind, this is the message:

Fitzpatrick is asking for volunteers to serve on Tuesday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to move furniture.

To volunteer or if you have questions about items you can donate, according to the Franklin County Fiscal Court Facebook page, you can text Fitzpatrick at (502) 803-5499 or email site co-organizer, Ashley King, at aking@franklincountyky.com.

