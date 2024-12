LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — US 27 in Lancaster is shut down near Sugar Creek Road due to a crash, according to Bluegrass 911 Communications.

The area will be shut down while responders work at the scene of the crash. Traffic is being diverted from Sugar Creek to Mount Hebron, according to a post from Bluegrass 911 Communications.

LEX 18 will bring you the latest details as they become available.