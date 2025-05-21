US 27 in Pulaski Co. back open following 'extensive cleanup' and repairs

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — US 27 in Pulaski County between traffic signals 19 and 25 has been reopened following "extensive" cleanup and repairs caused by the tornado, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.

According to the cabinet, while the road has been reopened, work is still ongoing and drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and use caution while in the area. They say that crews will continue to repair the infrastructure over the coming weeks.

The cabinet also reminds travelers that KY 1642 (Parkers Mill Road) remains closed at the intersection with US 27. Access to Parkers Mill Road is available by using KY 914.

In addition, the cabinet says that traffic signal number 22 at KY 1642 is currently not working and may not be working for "several" more days.