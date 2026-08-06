US 27 northbound lanes closed due to reported collision in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — According to the Nicholasville Police Department, officers are responding to a collision on US 27 near Edgewood Drive Thursday. The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is responding to the scene.

Police noted that US 27 (Nicholasville Bypass) is blocked between mile 7 and 7.6 due to the crash. The road is expected to be closed for around four hours.

Northbound lanes of US 27 are expected to remain closed for an extended period while authorties work the crash. Drivers are being diverted onto Shun Road and are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.