US Congressional candidate Cherlynn Stevenson hosts educational roundtable

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Congressional candidate Cherlynn Stevenson hosted an educator roundtable discussion tonight to address improvements needed in the public school system.

Stevenson, a former state representative running for the Sixth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, joined teachers and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to push for policies that support educators.

"We are not giving our public schools the resources that they need to truly have a thriving learning environment for our students," Stevenson said.

The group discussed the potential impacts of President Trump's executive order to dismantle the Department of Education. Educators at the roundtable expressed fear that the move will result in a loss of funding.

"Because if that is dismantled, the kids who are going to suffer the most are special education kids, and nobody wants to see that happen," Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

Stevenson, the daughter of a former teacher, is also fighting for increased wages for educators and addressing other financial challenges.

"We also know that there are a ton of SNAP cuts coming our way as well. Our teachers can't teach, and our students can't learn if they are sick or they are hungry. So we've got to be sure that we are fixing that," Stevenson said.

Lt. Gov. Coleman noted the broader economic impact of school systems in rural areas.

"In most rural communities, the largest employer is the school system. And so the argument to increase pay for educators is not just for them in their own home, but it's also for all of those local small businesses that will feel the boom," Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

She added that low pay forces many educators to seek additional income.

"Because if they are having to get second jobs, or in some of the paraeducators circumstances, three jobs, then they're not going to be at their best for our kids every single day. So helping our educators make ends meet. I don't think that's asking too much, but also it's an investment in our kids," Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

Sarah Fightmaster Bayerle, a kindergarten teacher and the president of KY 120 United-AFT, the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said being a teacher is a lot like being a parent, and both start with nurturing.

"Most everybody that goes into teaching does it because they love students," Fightmaster Bayerle said.

"I'm hopeful that these kids that are in my classroom right now are gonna continue to make our country even better," Fightmaster Bayerle said.

Fightmaster Bayerle emphasized the importance of supporting the profession for a better community.

"Teachers and public education in general keeps getting put down, keeps getting villainized, and education is the great equalizer," Fightmaster Baylerle said.

