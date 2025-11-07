US Marshals arrest convicted sex offender after decade-long manhunt in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a convicted sex offender Friday morning who had evaded authorities for more than a decade.

36-year-old Gerald Lamont Martin from Lexington was apprehended at an apartment complex in Lexington early in the morning. Martin had reportedly been a fugitive since 2014.

Martin was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center on two warrants: failure to comply with sex offender registration (second offense) issued Nov. 17, 2014, and probation violation for a felony offense issued Dec. 2, 2014.

The arrest marks the end of an 11-year manhunt for Martin, who had successfully avoided capture since the warrants were issued.