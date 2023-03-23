USDA grants available for Kentucky homes in need of repair after severe weather in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced grants are now available to help people repair their homes that were damaged by severe weather in 2022.

The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in 26 Kentucky counties are eligible for the funding.

Residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding: Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Green, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Taylor, Whitley, and Wolfe.

To be eligible:



The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disasters in calendar year 2022, prepare a site for a manufactured home, or relocate a manufactured home.

For more information on how to apply, contact Rural Development Kentucky’s Single-Family Housing team at 859-224-7322 or visit www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/kentucky-contacts.