Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

USDA grants available for Kentucky homes in need of repair after severe weather in 2022

Severe Weather Appalachia
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Piles of debris and mud cover a road after massive flooding Aug. 5, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear pointed to signs of progress Thursday, Aug. 18, as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, but stressed it is “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Severe Weather Appalachia
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 10:18:19-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced grants are now available to help people repair their homes that were damaged by severe weather in 2022.

The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in 26 Kentucky counties are eligible for the funding.

Residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding: Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Green, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Taylor, Whitley, and Wolfe.

To be eligible:

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disasters in calendar year 2022, prepare a site for a manufactured home, or relocate a manufactured home.

For more information on how to apply, contact Rural Development Kentucky’s Single-Family Housing team at 859-224-7322 or visit www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/kentucky-contacts.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community