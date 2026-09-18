Utility project to close sidewalk, bike lane along Cooper Drive through May 2027

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A long-term utility project on the University of Kentucky campus will close a section of sidewalk and bike lane along Cooper Drive beginning as early as Sept. 21, university officials said.

Contractors are scheduled to begin utility work along the north side of Cooper Drive on Monday, Sept. 21. Construction fencing will be installed, closing the existing sidewalk and bike lane between University Drive and the entrance to the Garrigus parking lot.

To maintain access for pedestrians and cyclists, UK Transportation Services is working with the City of Lexington and project contractors to install water-filled jersey barriers that will create a temporary sidewalk and bike lane. The temporary pathway is expected to remain in place through May 2027.

University officials said the area is heavily used by students, employees and fans attending UK Athletics events, making it important to provide an alternative route during construction.

Cyclists and e-scooter riders will be required to dismount and walk their devices while using the temporary pathway.

The project will also affect vehicle traffic on Cooper Drive. The northernmost westbound lane approaching University Drive will become a right-turn-only lane.

Drivers traveling westbound should note the following traffic pattern changes:

The center lane will continue straight toward South Limestone.

The southernmost left-turn lane will remain unchanged.

University officials are encouraging pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to use caution and allow extra travel time while the temporary traffic pattern is in place.

The utility work and related pathway changes are expected to continue through May 2027.