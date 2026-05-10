Vacation Bible School for differently-abled adults coming to Corbin this June

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University students are partnering with Corbin Parkway Ministries and other organizations to host a free Vacation Bible School for differently-abled adults in Corbin next month.

The event, called "I am God's Masterpiece," will give attendees the opportunity to complete crafts, participate in games, worship and learn lessons. Organizers say sensory regulation opportunities will be available throughout the event.

The bible school event is scheduled for June 6 at Corbin Parkway Ministries starting at 9 a.m. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. and the event will conclude at 3 p.m.

Sydney Wheeler, an EKU doctoral student involved in the effort, said the event was designed with this group specifically in mind.

"I feel like they're often overlooked, somebody that's not like you, they can just be here. I feel like having an event like this that's for them and that's catered to them on their interests and their likes, they can understand there's support for them, so they can be as integrated into the community as everyone else can be," Wheeler said.

The event is free and lunch is provided, but pre-registration is encouraged. A registration link is available at this link.