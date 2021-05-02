Vaccine clinic in Cardinal Valley removes barriers for Hispanic community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vaccine clinic hosted is taking the Pfizer shot to the heart of Lexington’s Latino community.

Centro de San Juan Diego hosted the clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“There are 10,000 Hispanics who can walk to this location in less than 20 minutes. But we're not here only for Hispanics. We're here today for anyone who needs to get the vaccine,” said Deacon Jim Bennett.

About 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were available for the clinic.

One of the most important resources in the clinic, however, was the English translators at every table.

“We try to remove as many impediments as we can by having people that speak the language here, by minimizing the administrative work required.So you register for them. And then we explain things to them. It's a chance for them to speak to a native Spanish-speaking person,” Bennett said.

“It’s huge. Even for native English speakers, quite frankly, the health care system in this country is really difficult to navigate,” said Cindy Jong who volunteered as a translator during the clinic. “It's really difficult to navigate if you don't have someone who can translate and make sure that you're getting the accurate information and being fully informed.”

For more information on future vaccine clinics at Centro de San Juan Diego, you can visit their website.