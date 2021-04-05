Vaccine eligibility opens to more Kentuckians on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX `18) — Starting on Monday, those 16 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine.

Governor Andy Beshear hopes this will prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants that are being seen in other states.

He says there are open vaccine appointments at sites in multiple locations across the commonwealth. The governor hopes that by expanding eligibility, they'll be filled.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

"This news means that we will beat the president's goal by a month to have COVID-19 vaccinations opened up to everyone," said Gov. Beshear last Wednesday. "We are seeing in a number of states an increase in cases and hospitalizations, and it's happening among younger people. We want to get ahead of the more aggressive COVID-19 variants and make sure that we fill every available appointment. Make a plan to get your shot of hope."