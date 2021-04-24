Vaccines available at FCPS high schools this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The spokeswoman for Fayette County Public Schools announced that on Tuesday, April 27, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at all six of the district's high schools.

All FCPS students 16 years of age or older are eligible to take this vaccine, along with their families and school employees. The vaccines will be free in cost.

Medical professionals from Wildhealth will spend half a day at each of the six high schools. Students who attend special program schools may sign up at any school and receive an excused absence.

The vaccine offered will be Pfizer-BioNTech, which has shown to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness. Once receiving the first dose on Tuesday, you can have a second dose scheduled for May 18.

FCPS policy states that once a student or staff member is fully vaccinated, they may not need to quarantine if there is exposure to COVID-19 in the future.

You can sign up for a vaccine online.

There is also a place for parents or guardians to give consent for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive the vaccine.

If you need transportation, you can call 888-848-0989.

Anyone with questions about registration can contact Wildhealth at 859-217-4679.