Vaccines for Children program aids kids as whooping cough cases rise in area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A sudden spike in whooping cough cases has Lexington health officials on high alert.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, was a major health concern before widespread vaccination became common in the mid-20th century. Thanks to vaccines, cases dramatically decreased, but now it’s making a comeback.

With this, children in Kentucky are put at risk. In just the past few months, there have been over 50 confirmed cases.

But thanks to the Kentucky Voices for Health and Kentucky Association of Health Plans, vaccines will now be more accessible and convenient for families.

A new three-year partnership and grant totaling $360,000 has been implemented to reduce barriers to coverage and care in the commonwealth.

No parent wants to see their child suffering. Kelly Taulbee, the Kentucky Voice for Health Director of Communications and Development, said cost should never be an issue.

Because of the Vaccines for Children program, even if you do not have insurance or if your plan does not cover what you need in full, most immunizations for children are free.

“For some of our most venerable students, school-based health services can be their most consistent access point for health care. We encourage families to take advantage of school health services as we begin the new school year,” said Taulbee.

“Public health is, and always has been, a team sport. We’ve got to stay in the game and get our children's basic health related social needs met,” added Taulbee.

While whooping cough might seem like a relic of the past, it’s important to stay vigilant and keep up with vaccinations to protect against its comeback.

You can find a provider near you by calling the Kentucky Infectious Disease and Vaccine Call Center at (855) 598-2246.